Send-off of Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - Gov. Tony Evers and senior Wisconsin Army National Guard leaders will join family and friends in sending off nearly 400 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers deploying to Afghanistan.

The ceremony will take place on Jul. 14 at noon at the Johnson Fieldhouse at the UW-Stout campus in Menomonie. This event is not open to the public.

The Eau Claire-headquartered infantry battalion and its subordinate companies, which are all part of the 32nd "Red Arrow" Infantry Brigade Combat Team, will deploy as a security element for coalition forces operating in the region.

Soldiers from each company that make up the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry, including Company A in Menomonie, Company B headquartered in New Richmond with a detachment in Rice Lake, Company C headquartered in Arcadia with a detachment in Onalaska, Company D in River Falls, and the battalion headquarters in Eau Claire with a headquarters detachment in Abbotsford will ass deploy as part of the mission.

The 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry has deployed numerous times since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, including multiple tours from 2004-06 and 2009-10 in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The Wisconsin National Guard simultaneously stands ready to complete its state mission of assisting civil authorities during times of emergency as the state's first military responder.

