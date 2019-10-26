News

Winter Farmers Market starts next weekend

Where to get your local produce in the Winter

Farmers market will move indoors at Myrick Park Center after this weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - This is the last weekend the farmers market calls Cameron Park its home, but the farmers market is far from over.

Starting next weekend, on Nov. 3, The Myrick Park Center will house the Winter Farmers Market throughout the next few months.

Even though the warm weather has passed, market organizers say you'll still be able to find a lot of the same items as the Outdoor Farmer's Market.

"Some people have the operations that have greenhouses and hoop houses that prolong their season," said Linda Vale, Farmers Market Manager. "So, we'll still be looking at fresh produce into December, in Wisconsin, it's a fabulous thing."

The Winter Farmers Market takes every Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm November-December.

 

