Winter Farmers Market keeps food fresh without the cold

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Myrick Park Center protected shoppers from the elements during the opening day of La Crosse's Winter Farmers Market on Sunday.

The market is open the first three Sundays of November and December from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Organizers say there is music every week, some days will have yoga classes and there will be a fire pit outside in the coming weeks.

Linda Vale, who manages the La Crosse Farmers Market, said buying directly from farmers puts money back into local communities and helps bring people together.

"This also helps support the farmers for another few months. . . . everybody here [are] the ones that pick your food. They're the ones that pack the food, wash the food and bring it here, and they're the ones that are selling it to you. So, the hands that you're exchanging your money with are the same hands that picked your produce," said Vale.

Vale said if you are unfamiliar with a type of food you can always ask the farmers and they just might give you tips about how they cook it at home.

