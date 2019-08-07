Winter cost MnDOT nearly $133 million

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WKBT) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) spent close to $133 million to clear roads during the 2018-19 winter season.

According to a new MnDOT report released Wednesday, crews faced some of the most severe weather in the state in a decade.

"The Winter Maintenance Report helps tell the story very clearly: with the fifth-largest roadway system in the country and more extreme weather conditions than most states, it costs a lot of money to maintain transportation infrastructure and keep people moving in Minnesota," said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. "I'm so proud of the employees of MnDOT, who worked long hours through challenging conditions to keep our roads safe."

The annual report shows costs, winter severity, snow totals and other factors. The statistics show each of the eight transportation districts across the state.

2019-winter-maintenance-report

The state had 31 snow events during winter bringing a statewide snowfall average of 97.2 inches.

"Snowfall amounts don't tell the whole story about the challenges MnDOT crews face during winter," said Jed Falgren, acting state maintenance engineer. "Every area of the state experienced more hours of snowfall compared to the previous winter. Road and air temperature averages were down and hours of freezing rain were up – those elements have a huge impact on how quickly we can clear roads."

Falgren said snowplow drivers worked more than 198,000 hours of overtime during the 2018-19 winter.

