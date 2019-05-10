Winona State University holds Spring Commencement

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - More than 1000 students participated in the Winona State University Spring 2019 Commencement ceremony today.

The ceremonies were held at the McCown Gymnasium in Memorial Hall.

Students from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences participated in a ceremony at 9 a.m. A 12:30 p.m. ceremony was held for students from the College of Business and the College of Science & Engineering and a 4 p.m. ceremony included the College of Education and the College of Liberal Arts.

HBC TV 25 will rebroadcast the ceremonies as follows: the 9 a.m. ceremony will air at 7 p.m. May 10; the 12:30 p.m. ceremony will air at 9 p.m. May 10; and the 4 p.m. ceremony will air at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

