Winona State University announces new College of Education dean

WINONA, Min. (WKBT) - Winona State University announced Monday that Dr. Daniel Kirk has been appointed to become the new Dean of the College of Education starting July 8.

Kirk was the Dean & Professor of Education at American University of Ras al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates before coming to Winona. He was also the Associate Dean and Professor at the National Defense College in Abu Dhabi.

Kirk held leadership and faculty positions in the U.S. and Bahrain. He has also worked as a middle/high school English Language Arts teacher in the U.K., Dubai, Bermuda and Qatar.

Kirk received his Ph.D. in Education-Language Education from the University of Georgia.

Kirk will be leading Winona State's new Education Village, which will be opening in the fall of 2019.

“The Education Village is both a location and a vision for excellence in teaching and learning, designed by the faculty and staff to prepare teachers for today’s rapidly changing needs,” says Dr. Patricia Rogers, the WSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Together, Dr. Kirk and the entire faculty and staff in the College of Education will nurture and enhance the New Winona Model in teacher preparation and professional development.”

Kirk will be taking over the position from Dr. Tarrel Portman.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Winona State College of Education,” said Kirk. “I was impressed by the historical legacy of WSU in the preparation of highly qualified teachers, and the opportunities that exist for the College of Education to build upon the transformational work of Dean Portman, positioning the College to become a national leader in educator preparation.”

