Winona State students live with senior citizens under new program

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - The Watkins manor is almost one hundred years old, and on the U.S. register for historic places.

In recent years it's served as a senior home. As of this year, Winona Health introduced college students to the home.

"It's fun to tell people I live in a mansion."

There aren't a lot of college apartments that can beat where Laura Jensen is living.

"One of my friends was like 'you have crown molding, you're a 22-year-old with crown molding."

And there aren't a lot of college students that have the kind of roommates Laura has.

Laura's rent is $400, along with 10 hours a month of time spent with her older roommates.

"Most of it just doesn't feel like I'm working, it's just hanging out with people."

Every week, she hosts a crocheting club.

"Sometimes we don't get much crocheting accomplished, but we have a lot of fun," revealed Diane Sheldon, resident of Senior Living at Watkins.

"It went great. I got a string about this long. A chain," explained resident Nancy Neumann.

Laura helped teach Neumann how to crochet.

"You enjoy and learn from them. They keep us younger too so that's good."

And in turn, Nancy and Diane give Laura plenty of advice.

"Nancy is like a grandma. She's always making sure I'm eating my food, and checking into my studies," explained Jensen.

"Sometimes I think I'm their grandma, and I tell them 'you better make sure you have breakfast so you can learn. And stay off the sugar,' said Neumann.

Grandma is a title that Nancy welcomes.

"That's why God created us. To care and love each person as they are."

The program has only been going on for a few months, but the residents already feel the impact students like Laura bring.

"Their perspective on life, and hopefulness has been amazing," commented Sheldon.

"Just their presence makes it possible to stay young at heart. Gives me a little boost to life," added Neumann.

Now that Nancy knows her way around a crochet hook, it's safe to assume she won't miss next weeks meeting. Where everyone learns far more than just how to crochet.

