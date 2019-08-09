Winona State student drowns in Buffalo County

Wagon Wheel Bridge, Latsch Island Google Maps

Wagon Wheel Bridge, Latsch Island Google Maps

ALMA, Wis. (WKBT) - A 20-year-old Winona State University student drowned while with friends Thursday afternoon in Buffalo County.

On August 8 shortly after 4 p.m., Lumono Lowala, 20, of Rochester, was alone on the beach at Aghaming Park, with his friends nearby on the Wagon Wheel bridge. A witness said they saw Lowala walk into the water and suddenly saw only his hand flailing. Friends attempted to find him but were unsuccessful and called 911. The group was not familiar with that area of the beach, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

Lowala was found by a Winona Fire Department Boat and life saving measures were started. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation.

Winona State University issued a statement on their website blog Friday:

"The Winona State University community mourns the loss of student Lumono Lowala. Lowala, 20, was from Rochester, Minn. He was a sophomore studying Management Information Systems.

Denise McDowell, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Life at Winona State, said there is no safety concern for the campus community and asked students and employees to keep Lowala's family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

Counseling and support services are being made available to the campus community."

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.