Winona Post Office puts the past behind, swears in new Postmaster

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - After issues with mail theft and the suspension of the former Winona Postmaster, Sherri Jo Genkinger, a new leader was officially sworn-in on Friday, July 12.

Dale Zintman has been the Postmaster in Winona since June. He has administrative responsibility for 50 employees, 2 Stations, 17 city routes and 8 rural routes.

Excellent mail service and customer satisfaction are high priorities for Zintman.

"I think it's very important to let the public know what happened in the past is gone and new people are in charge. I do not plan on leaving this facility, so there's going to be stability here. A face that people can trust, and come in and talk to me about issues," said Zintman.

Zintman began his Postal Service career as a Distribution Clerk in Alma, Wisconsin in 1998.

