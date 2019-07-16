Winona man who went missing while boating identified

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Authorities have identified the man who went missing while boating on the Mississippi River.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude told News 8 that the body of Robert Anthony Bronk, 63, of Winona, was recovered around 8 o'clock Saturday.

Multiple agencies searched along the river for the man, while the Minnesota State Patrol used its helicopter above the area Saturday.

The Winona County Dispatch Center received a report of a boat in distress near the Prairie Island Campground around 7-30 p.m. Friday.

The Sheriff says two people were fishing along the spillway when the swift water pulled them over the drop. The boat took on water and capsized.

"The younger man in the boat was able to hold on to the boat until the second boater came up and pulled him out. The other boater we have not seen since," said Ganrude.

The search for the 63-year-old man was called off last night once it became too dark.

The missing man's family members were on the scene during the search and the sheriff said they were stunned by the incident.

"I think they're all in shock that this happened. I'm told he fishes all the time. This is his area, he knows it really well, so it's surprising that there was an accident that happened here," Ganrude said.

Neither man was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Authorities have cleared the scene.

