Winona hosts open house for Highway 43 reconstruction

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - The Mankato Avenue Reconstruction Project between Sarnia Street and Highway 61 in Winona is scheduled for 2022.

The public was invited to an open house on Tuesday to offer ideas and learn more about the reconstruction plan for Highway 43.

The project team, including MNDOT, learned from open house visitors about what types of road design and amenities they would like to see included in the reconstruction. The team was also interested in hearing about the challenges people have in walking and biking in their neighborhood, as well as the difficulties they have traveling along Mankato Avenue.

There was a walking tour of the study area prior to the open house. Participants met on Mankato Avenue for a half-mile walk. Attendees also could participate in a biking audit of the stretch.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to the project website at www.mankatoavereconstruction.com/

Additionally, there are opportunities on the website to share ideas about how people use the road and what their opinions are about the area and how to improve.

