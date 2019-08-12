Winona Health remembers big move, an important part of its 125 year history

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Part of the 125 legacy of Winona health, which being celebrating this year, is when it had to move supplies, equipment and patients to its current location almost six decades ago.

Sunday was the anniversary the move in 1962, when the house which was converted into a hospital 125 years ago was emptied.

The hospital's president and CEO, Rachelle Schultz, said the distance traveled was small, but there were plenty of challenges.

"It was really only about two-and-a-half miles. But, given that you had people in hospital beds and things like that, it took maybe 20 minutes or 30minutes to move slowly, making sure people were safely transported," said Schultz.

Schultz said the current facility was so well designed, that it still serves them well decades later. She said the hospital continues to evolve and invest in state-of-the-art equipment.



