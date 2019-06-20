Winona Health offers intergenerational Residence program

Students in Residence Program Watkins Manor House [ + - ] Watkins Manor House [ + - ] Watkins Manor House [ + - ] Watkins Manor House [ + - ]

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Winona Health's Senior Living at Watkins is offering a new Students in Residence program.

University students can apply for the program which is designed to be mutually beneficial to students and seniors. The students will be living at the historic Watkins Manor House at 175 E. Wabasha in Winona.

The Students in Residence program offers a low monthly rent as well as the following amenities:

• Comfortable family-like living in the historic Watkins Manor House.

• Secure building.

• A single or double-occupancy room with private bathroom.

• Dedicated study space throughout the mansion.

• Scheduled meals.

• Access to kitchen area.

• Utilities, cable and wi-fi.

The students in the program must complete Winona Health's Volunteer training, which includes a background check, and volunteer with residents for at least 10 hours per month. Volunteering is available at Senior Living at Watkins, adjacent to the Manor House, or at Lake Winona Manor and/or Winona Health's memory care residences on the Winona Health main campus. Volunteer activities can involve providing or assisting with enriching opportunities for seniors. This may include facilitating educational or recreational activities such as game nights, arts and music activities, learning and book clubs or helping in the dining room or with outings. Additional volunteer hours can further decrease rent.

"This is a perfect opportunity for students interested in any aspect of healthcare whether they are considering med school, pursuing a career in nursing, social work, rehabilitative therapy or music therapy," said Cheryl Krage, assisted living director at Winona Health.

Krage noted that Winona Health developed the program because, "We have the capacity to think differently with the Manor House, and we believe this intergenerational engagement will enrich the lives of our seniors and students."

The Student in Residence program can accommodate 10 or 11 students, who will also have access to employment opportunities at Winona Health.



