Winona Health hosts Way to Wellness Expo

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Members of the local community came together Saturday to learn about living a healthier life. Winona Health hosted the Way to Wellness Expo at Winona High School Saturday morning.

People who attended learned about yoga, healthy eating and setting health goals. The event also featured a blood drive, food drive and prescription drug drop box.

Organizers said the event was about more than just physical wellness.

"We're covering all different types of health and food and nutrition. We've got mental wellness, we've got family wellness. We try to cover as many of the different aspects of wellness as we can at this event, which is one of the things that makes it so great," Winona Health development and event coordinator Emily Hoff said.

The event was free to attend and open to the public.

