Winona Health earns Patient Care Award

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Winona Health earned an award in patient care for developing a new manager position.

The hospital earned a Minnesota Hospital Association Innovation of the Year in Patient Care award for developing a primary care flow manager. The primary care team developed the position to achieve a breakthrough in clinic efficiency and improved patient and provider satisfaction.

The flow manager coordinates the primary care provider team workflow to optimize patient care, using continuous systems improvement tools so all patients receive the highest quality care in a timely manner. Additional objectives include minimizing providers’ work after clinic, thereby increasing their satisfaction as well.

The work of the primary care flow manager has helped to ensure that:

• The right person is doing the right work to maximize resources and improve efficiency

• What the patient and provider want to focus on during their visit align.

• Providers get the information they need at the point they need it.

• That the provider and staff wrap up one patient’s visit before moving on to the next.

Winona Health developed the position of primary care flow manager as an outcome of a project they were invited to participate in with Toyota Production Support System Center (TSSC).

