Winona Health cutting jobs, not filling other positions

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - An area healthcare provider says it's being forced to reduce its staff.

Winona Health says of its 1,100 employees, 17 will have their positions eliminated and 25 open positions were cut as well.

Additionally, some positions saw their full-time equivalent status changed and some employees who are soon retiring won't be replaced.

Staff affected by the cuts received severance pay.

Winona Health says the moves were necessary to reduce costs after seeing reductions in reimbursement rates, demographic shifts and insurance pressures faced by patients.

"These are among the most difficult decisions any organization can

make, and they are made with heavy hearts. We know these changes are difficult for

individuals and their families—and for coworkers as well," said Winona Health President/CEO Rachelle Schultz in a news release.