Winona HBC customers may experience 911 outages due to service work

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - HBC is conducting service to a fiber optic conduit, which will cause 911 outages primarily west and north of Winona.

Work on the conduit began Monday night and is expected to last for the next four days, weather permitting. Service is conducted between midnight and 5 a.m. The outages are expected to last for no more than 30 minutes, according to a release on the company's website.

"The conduit we will be relocating provides services to most HBC Customers between Winona and the Twin Cities," said HBC Field Operations Manager Dan Fortek. This will be an extremely critical operation as we work to move the traffic off this line without causing major service interruptions."

HBC customers need to find an alternate method of calling 911 during the outages.

Check their website here for updates on the project.

