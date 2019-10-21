Winona County Sheriff's Office: Dog dragging incident was an accident

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - The Winona County Sheriff's Office said it has investigated a number of tips about a dog being dragged by a truck. However, it believes the incident was an unfortunate accident.

According to a news article clipping that was shared on social media, on Oct. 17, the department received a report of a Chevy pickup dragging a dog behind it on Highway 74. Responding deputies reportedly found a blood trail and parts of the dog's remains.

The department said in a post on Facebook that it was able to get in touch with the dog's owner because of the social media shares and tips it received.

Authorities said this was an unfortunate accident and in no way a malicious act meant to torture, injure or kill the dog.

The department thanks everyone for sharing the information and sending in tips.

