Winona County offers basement clean up kits
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Winona County Emergency Management is offering Red Cross Basement Clean up kits to residents of the county.
Any resident of Winona County, affected by the July 19-20 storms, is eligible to receive a kit.
Contact Winona County Emergency Management at 507-457-6598.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Two tornadoes confirmed in Trempealeau, Jackson Counties
- State of Emergency declared after severe storms in Wisconsin
- Truckers pay touching tribute to Holmen man during his funeral
- Winona County offers basement clean up kits
- Man crashes motorcycle after swerving to miss animal on road
- Bliss Road expected closure
- Couleecap, Inc. to provide zero interest vehicle purchase loans
- Police: Remains in store were those of man missing since '09
- Tractor driver dies after landing in pond
- Minnesota to launch working group on police shootings