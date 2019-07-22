Winona County offers basement clean up kits

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Winona County Emergency Management is offering Red Cross Basement Clean up kits to residents of the county.

Any resident of Winona County, affected by the July 19-20 storms, is eligible to receive a kit.

Contact Winona County Emergency Management at 507-457-6598.

