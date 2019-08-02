Winona County I-90 rest area to close for construction project

LEWISTON, Minn. (WKBT) - The eastbound I-90 Enterprise Rest Area will be closed next week for a construction project.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the rest area will be closed August 12-18 for the installation of a new septic tank.

The rest stop is 10 miles east of St. Charles at mile marker 244 in Winona County.

To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT's website search tool to learn about services and access at each site here.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.