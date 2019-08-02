Winona County I-90 rest area to close for construction project
LEWISTON, Minn. (WKBT) - The eastbound I-90 Enterprise Rest Area will be closed next week for a construction project.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the rest area will be closed August 12-18 for the installation of a new septic tank.
The rest stop is 10 miles east of St. Charles at mile marker 244 in Winona County.
To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT's website search tool to learn about services and access at each site here.
