Winona Chamber hires new President, CEO

Christie Ransom

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce (WACC) has a new leader.

The WACC Board of Directors chose Christie Ransom as the new President and CEO of the organization. Ransom will replace Della Schmidt, who held the job for 16 years.

Ransom is currently Director of Member Services and Sales at the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce in Willmar, Minn.

"We are delighted that Christie will be joining us as our new President and CEO," Board Chair Corey Hancock said. "She brings a wealth of experience to the organization and has the values and principles we seek as we continue to grow the Chamber to meet the needs of our members and of the community."

Hancock said Ransom's background in marketing, sales, and customer service is key to providing value to the Chamber's members and their goals.

"Someone like Christie, with her enthusiasm and ability to listen to member concerns or needs and working to ensure satisfactory resolution, as well as all the other skills she brings to the table, will keep our Chamber moving forward," Hancock said. "This is especially important now, as we are already in a strong position to serve our members, and are embarking on additional programming to meet the needs of the community today and in the future."

Hancock said, Ransom is skilled at increasing member participation, as well as having the ability to streamline expenses to increase efficiency in activities of the Chamber. She also prides herself on listening actively to member concerns or needs and working to ensure satisfactory resolution.

Ransom will begin her duties in mid-September.

