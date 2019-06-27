Winona Chamber celebrates "Family Night on the Farm"

WITOKA, Minn. (WKBT) - Families and friends were celebrating the economic importance of agriculture with "Family Night on the Farm" this Wednesday.

The Winona Chamber provides a fun family event at a local family owned dairy farm each year to recognize the agriculture industry in Minnesota. This year's celebration took place at the Aldinger Family Dairy Farm.

Attractions included the popular family-style picnic complete with root beer floats, kids games, live entertainment, small petting zoo and farm implement displays, and an educational tour of the dairy farm operations to help locals gain an understanding of just how important the local family farm is to the very culture and fabric of Winona County.

"The event is all about getting people to understand where their food comes from, and understanding how important the farm is to the rural economy," said Event Co-Chair, Jim Vrchota.

Winona County is the third largest dairy producing county in the state of Minnesota, and provides thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

