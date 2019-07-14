Winona celebrates at County Fair with one day left to go

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (WKBT) - The second to last day of the Winona County Fair wound down at the fairgrounds in St. Charles on Saturday.

There was a variety of entertainment, demonstrations and activities all day long.

There was a talent show at the entertainment tent at 7 p.m.

Bingo and the commercial exhibits stayed open until 10 p.m., and the carnival was open until 11 p.m.

The fair has been going on for more than 160 years, but the president of the fair's board, Cindy Timm, said there were some new additions this year.

"We've done some new construction. We have a new livestock facility down near the barns . . . and then we also have a new ticket booth because the one we had was about 70 years old. It was in dire need of replacement," said Timm.

The fair started last week and ends Sunday.

For a list of Sunday's activities go to winonacountyfair.com.

