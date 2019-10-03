Winona Bridge work may cause delays
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Crews will be striping Highway 43 at the Winona Bridge on the north side of the bridges and joint sealing on the south side tomorrow, October 4.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the work should not cause significant delays for travelers. MnDOT reminds motorists to be alert for work crews.
Learn more about the project online here.
