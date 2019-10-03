Winona Bridge work may cause delays

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE IMAGE

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Crews will be striping Highway 43 at the Winona Bridge on the north side of the bridges and joint sealing on the south side tomorrow, October 4.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the work should not cause significant delays for travelers. MnDOT reminds motorists to be alert for work crews.

Learn more about the project online here.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.