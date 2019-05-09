Winona Boy Scout Troop plants trees

Boy Scouts plant trees at Farmers Park in May

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Winona Boy Scout Troop #1 planted a variety of trees at Farmers Park to replace those lost due to the Emerald Ash borer.

A DNR grant for bare root replacement trees was approved by the Winona County Board.

With the assistance of Troop Master Mark Schmit, and Assistant Troop Master John Pelowski Sr., members of Boy Scout Troop 1 and their parents planted twenty-six young oak, birch, Kentucky Coffeetree, hackberry, and resistant elm trees.

Next the troop will plant 28 bare root trees from the DNR at Apple Blossom Overlook Park, just north of La Crescent. The planting will take place on Monday, May 13 at 3 p.m.

Fore more information contact Anne Morse at 507-457-6468.

