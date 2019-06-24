Winona Area Public Schools hires new Superintendent

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - Winona Area Public Schools announced the hiring of a new Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Annette Freiheit.

Dr. Freiheit earned her Bachelor of Science degrees in Elementary Education and Recreational Therapy, Master of Science in Educational Leadership, and District Superintendent and Administrative licensure from Winona State University. She recently completed her Doctorate of Education and K-12 Reading licensure at Hamline University. Dr. Freiheit has served as an Elementary Teacher, Curriculum and Testing Director, Graduation Standards Director, and Elementary Principal, in addition to her three years of Superintendent experience at Pine City Public Schools.

Dr. Freiheit stated, "I am very excited about the opportunity to be a part of the Winhawk team and community. I am looking forward to working with the staff, school board, students, parents and community in continuing the district's journey toward excellence and success for our students and community."

Dr. Freiheit will officially start her employment with Winona Area Public Schools on July 1, 2019. However, she plans to be in the district for a few days in June to work on a transition plan. Winona Area Public Schools plan to host an Open House Superintendent Welcome Event on July 9, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Whalen's at Westfield, 1460 West 5th Street. Community members are encouraged to attend and meet the new Superintendent.

