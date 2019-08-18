Winona State Football hoping to stay healthy in 2019

Winona State is coming off of a strong year, ending with an 8-3 record, with two losses coming from top five ranked teams.

The Warriors didn't make the playoffs last year and believe if they can count on their takeaway-heavy Defense to help them make the post season in 2019.

They've also been recruiting for size, focusing on beefing up the offensive and defensive line with new blood to allow the team to ballance the run and pass evenly.

The biggest point of focus for the warriors is staying healthy. Last year the Warriors lost 14 starters that fell to injury and head coach Tom Sawyer is confident that with hard work a healthy team can reach the postseason this time around.

"We have really high expectations, we have all those kids back that were hurt last year including some of the best players in the league, and when they're standing along you on the sideline it isn't good. But we got our best kids back so our expectations are really high. "​​​​​​

"I was injured during the season, so I had offseason shoulder surgery and I wasn't able to do spring ball so that's tough seeing all your brothers working trying to be at the same goal I'm excited to be back with the group we have," said Left Tackle Carter Berline.

The Warriors start the season September 7th, hosting Wayne State.

