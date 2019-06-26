Widow: Dangerous conditions at Braves' stadium led to death
SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) - The widow of a beer tap inventor found dead inside a walk-in cooler at the Atlanta Braves' stadium is blaming a faulty door mechanism and carbon dioxide leaks for his death.
Angela Keeling made the allegations in a wrongful death lawsuit filed Friday against the team and its contractors.
Family members of 48-year-old Todd Keeling told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was installing his beer tap invention at SunTrust Park when he died in June 2018.
Keeling, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, had worked an overnight shift and was found by a co-worker.
The lawsuit says problems with door release mechanisms could trap people inside coolers throughout the stadium. Braves spokeswoman Beth Marshall declined to comment "due to ongoing litigation."
