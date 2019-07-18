WI Attorney General Kaul backs a more straight forward bond system

LA CROSSE, Wis., (WKBT) - One of the biggest points of contention between La Crosse Police and local judges are bond amounts for people in jail.

It's something Assistant Chief Abraham is highly critical of and thinks should be simplified, with an emphasis on community safety.

But the criteria for bond is set by the state.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul agrees that clearer bond guidelines make sense.

" I can tell you as a federal prosecutor the detention process there I thought was one that frankly worked more smoothly than the system we currently have in the state. And what it considered was is this person a danger to the community based on the crimes they have been charged with and their criminal history. And is the person a risk of flight. Those were the two considerations judges would look at and if they were a danger or they were a risk for flight then the person was typically detained until trial. And if they weren't then they were released on conditions. I would like Wisconsin to move towards a system like that."

The public is allowed at attend the Criminal Justice management Council meetings.

Criminal Justice Management Council

3rd Wednesday of the month

7:30-9:00 am

Law Enforcement Center - Rm 1615

333 Vine Street , La Crosse



