Wettstein's closing after 67 years in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - After 67 years, Wettstein's retail and service business will be closing in downtown La Crosse.

According to a news release, the closing does not affect Industrial Automation and Engineering owned by Mike Wettstein and Wettstein Brothers Electric owned by Andy Wettstein.

“This is not an easy decision,” says the owner, Dan Wettstein. “Our business has been a part of the tri-state area for a long time. We’ve invested so much to support downtown business, its revitalization, and our community. As well as our involvement with many non-profit organizations and countless benefits. The time has come, however, to close our doors.”

Dan's parents, Howard and Marie, opened the family business in 1951 at their home on Denton Street. As the business grew, it relocated from South Avenue, the Village Shopping Center and on to it's current location on 3rd Street. Dan and his brothers Ralph and John took over the business from their parents in 1986 then Dan and his wife Gerianne purchased the family business on April 1, 2005.

“The retail landscape has changed dramatically and many brick and mortar stores are struggling. The internet has changed the way people shop and it has reduced profits for both chain stores and independent retailers alike. As well as sales tax issues from internet sales that have drastically hurt overall retail sales revenues and profits.”

“Wettstein’s legacy is hallmarked as a family atmosphere where hard work, service, and dedication to be the best are the central keys to their success. This is why we have been consistently voted number one in this industry in our area. Being a family-owned and operated local business, we always put family first,” he says. “Our employees are like family. Many of them have been here for decades. They have been very loyal to our business, and their outstanding customer service is a big part of what has made us successful all these years. I am, and will continue to be, grateful for their investment in Wettstein’s. I will do everything I possibly can to find them employment.”

“When you think of downtown stores, Wettsteins is top of mind,” comments Vicki Markussen, executive director of La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Wettsteins are what you want in all local small businesses -- you walk in as a prospective customer and you leave feeling like family, not a number. The Wettsteins and their employees are your neighbors, your fellow community members and your friends. They never compromised on what they knew they could do better than any online competitor -- provide exceptional customer service. They leave with that outstanding reputation intact.”

Wettstein's will be selling its downtown La Crosse property.

“My focus right now is on taking care of our employees and their families,” Dan comments. “While I know there are many questions, I am asking for some privacy for both my own family and my work family so that I can be as supportive as possible for them during this transition.”

Wettstein's News Release

Gerhard's Kitchen & Bath Store will acquire the Wettstein's Lighting division, according to a news release.

First Supply News Release

“Gerhard’s and the Poehling family are proud to join with Dan and the Wettstein’s family. Dan’s legacy in downtown La Crosse is monumental. He and the store have been a true asset to our community,” said Joe Poehling, First Supply Chairman.

Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store will remain open seven days a week on Cameron Avenue while the store is updated to add lighting displays and products to the current offering as well as space for additional employees.

“We look forward to the next chapter for downtown La Crosse as a destination in the area for home projects,” said Katie Poehling Seymour, chief operating officer for First Supply’s Kitchen & Bath Stores. “We look forward to continuing the tradition of customer service that Wettstein’s has established for the lighting industry.”