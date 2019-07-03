Western women's basketball team earns academic honor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Western Technical College women's basketball team was recently named the 2018-19 National Junior College Athletic Association Academic Team of the Year.

The award is given to the team achieving the highest team Grade Point Average in their respective sport throughout the academic year.

The Cavaliers finished with a team GPA of 3.72, the second highest mark among all NJCAA sports teams in the nation. They also finished 12-0 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 21-7 overall, placing fourth at the 2019 NJCAA Division III National Basketball Championship in March, becoming the first team in school history to reach the national tournament.

