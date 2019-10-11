Western to unveil $250,000 Dental Assistant lab upgrade

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Western Technical College will unveil the Dental Assistant upgrades at an open house celebration on Tuesday, October 22.

The $250,000 upgrade includes new, state-of-the-art equipment for students in the Dental Assistant program. Upgrades include new seating, lighting, and dental equipment that simulates a dentist office. The open house event will provide information on the program, include refreshments and tours of the space from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

"This financial commitment by Western demonstrates how important the Dental Assistant program is to the community," said Darlene Campo, associate dean of the Health and Public Safety division at Western. "This event is a chance to come learn more about the space, the program, and the excellent job prospects for students upon graduation."

Free parking will be available at the Health Science Center for those who place an invite on their vehicle's dashboard. Invites will also be available at entrance for those in attendance.

To learn more information on Western's Dental Assistant program, please call 608.785.9200 or visit our website at www.westerntc.edu/dental-assistant.

