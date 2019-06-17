Western student appointed to Wisconsin Technical College System Board

Cooper Richason

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A Western student was recently appointed to the Wsconsin Technical College System (WTCS) Board as its student representative.

Cooper Richason, of Galesville, was appointed by Governor Tony Evers, pending approval by the Wisconsin State Senate.

Richason recently completed his first year in the Associate of Science-Liberal Arts program at Western. In April, he was voted by his peers to become the next Student Body President for the 2019-20 academic year.

"I am very honored and humbled to be appointed to this position and to have the responsibility of representing all technical college students," said Richason. "Few things have the power to lift up struggling students like education, and I want to ensure that every student receives the opportunities and assistance necessary to succeed."

The WTCS Board has 13 members, establishes statewide policies and standards for educational programs and services provided by the 16 technical colleges, and it responsible for administering state and federal aid to the colleges. Richason's term with the WTCS Board expires May 1, 2021.

To learn more about the WTCS Board, visit their website here. For more on Western’s programs or services, please call 608.785.9200 or visit their website here.

