Western hosts iFeed food drive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Western Technical College is hosting an iFeed food drive today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the Cleary Courtyard.

Community members are invited to provide monetary or non-perishable food donations for La Crosse's annual iFeed event, where area high school students collect food donations for local food pantries as well as pack 75,000 dried meals to a country where children are hungry.

Western Human Services Associate students will be collecting food items from drivers or individuals along 6th Street. Those who contribute will be offered a special Oktoberfest brat lunch for $4. Donations received during this drive will be given to the Hunger Task Force, which also provides food for Western's own food pantry, the Cavalier Cupboard.

"Western students and staff realize the importance of helping our community," said Kari Reyburn, director of Equity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement at Western. "What better way to celebrate the beginning of Oktoberfest by hosting a food drive that will, in turn, benefit our own students who are in need of food."

Western is a proud sponsor of this year's iFeed event. To learn more about the event, visit http://lacrossehtf.org/. To learn more information on Western's programs or services, please call 608.785.9200 or visit our website at www.westerntc.edu.

