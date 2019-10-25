Western Foods Club hosting Thanksgiving pie sale

News

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Western Technical College's Foods Club is hosting a Thanksgiving Pie sale.

Pies are available now through November 8 and include pumpkin for $11, apple streusel for $12, and pecan for $14.

Only advance, pre-paid orders are accepted and can be placed by contacting Deb Klug at 608-785--9215 or through email at klugd@westerntc.edu. Current Foods Club members will accept orders as well.

Pie pickup will be Tuesday, November 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Western's Union Bistro on the first floor of the Kumm Center.

 

