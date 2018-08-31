News

Westby Red Cross Shelter to close soon

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 02:16 PM CDT

WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) - The Red Cross shelter at the Westby High School will stay open through Saturday morning for people displaced by the floods.

A shelter operated by Salvation Army in Elroy remains open.

Residents affected by the storms can pick up free clean-up kits (including mops, gloves, garbage bags, and bleach) at the shelter during the day, at the La Crosse Red Cross office at 2927 Losey Blvd. S. during business hours, and at mobile Red Cross emergency vehicles touring Juneau and Vernon Counties.

With more rain in the forecast, the Red Cross will continue to work with state and county officials on any changing needs. The latest information can be accessed by calling 2-1-1.

To support the Red Cross by donating, volunteering or giving blood, visit their website here.

