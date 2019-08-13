Westby cheese store relocating

The Westby Cooperative Creamery cheese store team includes Deb Abrahamson , Jess Hendrickson and Stef Schroeder, pictured from left.

The Westby Cooperative Creamery cheese store team includes Deb Abrahamson , Jess Hendrickson and Stef Schroeder, pictured from left.

WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) - The Westby Cooperative Creamery retail store is relocating to a bigger space by the end of August.

The "cheese store" is moving across the street from its current location at 401 south Main Street to 206 South Main, next to Subway. The new location offers new amenities including a coffee station, yogurt parfait station, more parking and easier accessibility.

"Every day, all day we have people stop in who were told, ‘You can't leave Westby without stopping at the Creamery,'" Stef Schroeder, cheese store manager, said. License plates from every corner of the U.S. have been spotted at the cheese store, including Alaska, Texas and Florida, among others. "It's pretty cool how word travels about this landmark."

Schroeder said she believes research supporting dairy as great nutrition, along with the community's welcoming disposition, has aided growth. As a member of the Westby Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Schroeder is keen on building amenities within the community. "I want to give people a reason to stay in Westby. This is where the cooperative started and where the farmers first came from," she said.

With this move, the former retail location will be used for Westby Cooperative Creamery plant operations.

The new location is scheduled to open on August 30, with a grand opening celebration sometime in October.

