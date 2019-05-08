West Salem students present Senior Exit Projects
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - Seniors from West Salem High School are celebrating a big milestone as they prepare to graduate.
Students presented their Senior Exit Projects Wednesday to a panel of judges made up of community members and school staff.
The project is a graduation requirement for West Salem students.
Students can choose a subject of their choice from animals and sports to business and health care.
