West Salem students present Senior Exit Projects

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - Seniors from West Salem High School are celebrating a big milestone as they prepare to graduate.

Students presented their Senior Exit Projects Wednesday to a panel of judges made up of community members and school staff.

The project is a graduation requirement for West Salem students.

Students can choose a subject of their choice from animals and sports to business and health care.



