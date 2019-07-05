News

West Salem railroad crossing closing for repairs

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - Canadian Pacific Rail will be repairing a railroad crossing in West Salem next week.

According to a post on the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, the crossing on County Highway B will be closed from July 8-10. Motorists will need to find an alternate route  as Oak Street to Jefferson Street West will be closed.

 

