West Salem honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

WEST SALEM, Wis.(WKBT) - West Salem celebrates and honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The American Legion post 51 hosted a Memorial Day program and potluck.

The event was originally located at Village Park... but due to rain... the event took place at the Legion post.

Three scholarships were awarded to West Salem Seniors at the event and a variety of speakers discussed their gratitude for military members who have passed away.

Vern Tranberg is the Post Commander of American Legion-Post 51, "That's what memorial day is. You know, just keep them in mind, don't have to do anything special on this day. Just keep these and remember the fallen.

The Public also joined the color guard as they posted colors at Veteran's Park and the Neshonoc Campground in West Salem.

