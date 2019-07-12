West Nile case in Iowa draws tips from health officials in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 1st human case of West Nile Virus is confirmed this season in Iowa.

The Iowa Public Health Department says the man lives in the western part of the state and he has recovered.

Until the first hard frost being outside means there's a risk for West Nile infection from mosquitoes.

No human cases have been reported in Wisconsin so far this year, though some mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus in Milwaukee County.

Mosquitoes can breed a lot of places, causing the spread of the virus.

"Even your bird bath, bird paths, puddles, ponds, it doesn't have to be very much," said Jo Foellmi, La Crosse County public health nurse.

Health experts say most people who are infected have no symptoms or experience only mild, flu-like symptoms.

The most vulnerable people are those who are at least 50 or have weakened immune systems.



