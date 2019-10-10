Wellness Fair helps students learn about resources at Western Technical College
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A Wellness and Involvement Fair is helping area college students learn about what health resources are available in the community.
Western Technical College hosted the fair Thursday morning.
Information was available about physical, mental and social wellness resources.
And a Dating Doctor answered questions about maintaining healthy relationships.
The fair is exposing students to how much help is available.
"Not a lot of students realize all of the things that we have here until you come to something like a wellness fair and actually learn about everything that is available to you," said Western Technical College student Carissa Hass.
30 booths from Western Technical College and the community were on hand for the event.
