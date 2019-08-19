Well Water to be collected for testing in West Salem
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse County Health Department will be collecting private well water for testing.
The collection will be held Tuesday, starting at 4 in the afternoon at the Library in West Salem.
The Health Department will also distribute Information about water testing.
Private well owners are encouraged to test their wells each year, even if your water looks, tastes and smells good.
Water testing bottles are available for pickup at the La Crosse County Health Department, West Salem Town Hall, Barre Town Hall, Village of Bangor offices and the West Salem library.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the La Crosse County Health Department at (608) 785-9872.
