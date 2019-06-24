Water Quality Reports mailed to city of La Crosse water customers
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Water Quality Reports for the city of La Crosse are being mailed today to people throughout the city.
The reports detail how La Crosse's water compares to federal water quality standards.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires the annual report.
This year's report covers 2018.
In 2018, La Crosse's Water Utility had no violations of maximum contaminant levels or other water quality standards.
The EPA determined that water in La Crosse is safe at the contaminant levels detected.
The report is also available online at the city of la Crosse website.
