Watch The Decorah Eagles- LIVE
DECORAH, Iowa (WKBT) -This bald eagle nest is located near a trout hatchery in Decorah, Iowa. After two of this pair's nests were destroyed, the Raptor Resource Project team began constructing this nest with the hopes that the eagles would take it over and build upon it--and they have! Watch as they come back each year to raise another brood.
