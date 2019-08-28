Walmart Distribution Center in Tomah to hire 100 new employees

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - The Walmart Distribution Center in Tomah will hire 100 associates to support its growing online grocery business.

These associates will fill orders and load trucks.

Walmart is also looking to hire several truck drivers for the Tomah Distribution Center.

Anyone interested in applying can attend a hiring event this Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Walmart Distribution Center in Tomah from 2 pm to 7pm, some who apply will receive an on-the-spot position.

Applicants can also apply on the company's website.

