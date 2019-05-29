Walk recognizes mental health disorders in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Community members are raising awareness of mental health concerns in La Crosse.
Health care professionals and city leaders came together for the 9th annual Mental Health Awareness walk Wednesday.
Walkers carried signs to help show support for people affected by mental health disorders.
La Crosse's Mayor Tim Kabat also delivered a Proclamation to recognize the walk.
The hope is to remind the community that mental health disorders still have an impact.
"The more people are aware of the need for mental health support in the community, the healthier the entire community is," said psychiatric mental health nurse Beck Bole,
The walk comes during Mental Health Awareness month.
