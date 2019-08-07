Walgreens to close 200 stores nationwide

Walgreens to close less than three percent of their overall stores in the United States.

Walgreens said in a statement, the closings will cause "minimal disruption to customers and patients" as they have multiple locations in many markets. The company plans to retain the majority of the store team members in other nearby locations.

The company did not offer any information on specific locations.

The company's full statement: “As previously announced, we are undertaking a transformational cost management program to accelerate the ongoing transformation of our business, enable investments in key areas and to become a more efficient enterprise. As part of this effort, we plan to close approximately 200 stores in the U.S.

Given that these closures will represent less than 3 percent of our stores overall, and given that we have multiple locations in many markets, we anticipate minimal disruption to customers and patients. We also anticipate being able to retain the majority of the impacted store team members in other nearby locations.”

