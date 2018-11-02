Volunteers needed for 37th La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner (LCTD) is scheduled for November 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the La Crosse Center.

To volunteer or make a donation visit their website here.

LCTD is a meal put on by the community, for the community and is open to anyone and everyone in the La Crosse community, according to Daria Lapp, Vice President of the LCTD Board of Directors. "We are our own non-profit. We are not affiliated with the city or the La Crosse Center. Come sit and share a meal and conversation with your La Crosse neighbors. Approximately 3,000 meals are served annually," Lapp said.

Doors open at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day with a non-denominational Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. and dinner served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Entertainment includes musician Dan Eumurian, Hugs the Clown, a family craft area, Coulee Region Humane Society Pet Therapy dogs and a big screen TV for watching the football games.

Delivery is also available to community members who are homebound.

