Volunteers make sure north side neighborhoods look their best this summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - ReNEW La Crosse held an event to help homeowners do repairs, painting, construction, weatherization and more on Saturday.

With the help of Habitat for Humanity, volunteers fixed up houses in the Lower Northside Depot and Logan neighborhoods.

ReNEW holds events like this every week for the first four Saturdays in June, and volunteers are wanted.

"We've got two more weekends going on, but the more volunteers we can get the better. Your skill level can be nothing. As long as you can hold a shovel and trim some brushes you're set," said Jake Zabinski, the community outreach coordinator for ReNEW LA Crosse.

On June 29th, ReNEW will host a block party from 11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. at Copeland Park.

You can sign up to volunteer at https://www.giveffect.com//campaigns/10852-renew-2019.

